Diehl was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
Diehl was in the mix for a bullpen spot but didn't do much to state his case this spring, allowing eight runs in 5.2 innings of work. Those struggles are in line with his performances thus far in his 13.1-innings major-league career, as he owns an 8.78 ERA at the highest level. If he returns to the big leagues later this season, it will come in a low-leverage role.
