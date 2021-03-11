Diehl allowed three runs on three hits and no walks while striking out one over one inning in Wednesday's spring win over the Padres.

Diehl put runners on first and second base to begin the fifth inning Wednesday but forced a double play. However, he gave up a two-run home run with two outs in the frame to tie the game before ending the inning with a strikeout. The southpaw has been quite inconsistent over his first four Cactus League outings and has allowed eight runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four across 3.2 innings. However, Diehl will likely serve as a low-leverage reliever for Colorado to begin the regular season.