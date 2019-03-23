Rockies' Phillip Diehl: Traded to Colorado
Diehl was sent from the Yankees to the Rockies on Saturday in exchange for Mike Tauchman.
Diehl reached Double-A for the first time last season, finishing with a 1.35 ERA in 26.2 innings. Over the course of his minor-league career, the-year-old has a very impressive 36.2 percent strikeout rate.
