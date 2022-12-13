site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Pierce Johnson: Deal with Colorado official
RotoWire Staff
Johnson's one-year, $5 million contract with the Rockies was formally announced by the team Tuesday.
A Denver-area native, Johnson posted a 3.39 ERA and 125:44 K:BB ratio across the last three seasons for the Padres. He is in line to serve as a setup man in front of closer Daniel Bard.
