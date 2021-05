Tapia (thumb) will return to the lineup Saturday against Cincinnati, leading off and playing left field, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Tapia was scratched from Friday's lineup with a left thumb injury, but the issue evidently isn't serious enough to sideline him for more than one game. He's good to go after taking the day off and will look to build on a recent stretch which has seen him hit .353 with four steals in his last 13 games.