Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Called up to majors
Tapia was promoted to the major leagues Saturday.
Tapia has yet to appear in the big leagues this season. In 92 major-league games over the past two seasons, the young outfielder has hit a mediocre .283/.322/.394. He's hitting .308/.353/.527 in 74 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this year. Jon Gray was optioned in a surprising corresponding move.
