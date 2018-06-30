Tapia was promoted to the major leagues Saturday.

Tapia has yet to appear in the big leagues this season. In 92 major-league games over the past two seasons, the young outfielder has hit a mediocre .283/.322/.394. He's hitting .308/.353/.527 in 74 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this year. Jon Gray was optioned in a surprising corresponding move.

