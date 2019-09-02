Tapia (hand) might be activated from the injured list Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies haven't provided much detail on Tapia's recovery to this point, but he appears to be close to full health after landing on the injured list Aug. 26 with a bone bruise on his left hand. He's slashing .290/.326/.440 with eight homers and 38 RBI this season over 117 games for Colorado.