Tapia could begin the season in a platoon in left field with Ian Desmond, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Tapia spent the offseason trying to bulk up, and reportedly came into camp with 15-20 pounds of extra muscle. He put that to good use by hitting .355/.394/.613 across 33 plate appearances in Cactus League action. Even so, he'll have to hold off Sam Hilliard, another candidate for playing time in left field.

