Tapia was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds with a left thumb issue, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

While he initially wasn't sure which hand was bothering Tapia, manager Bud Black later specified that it's Tapia left hand/thumb area. Per Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette, the injury isn't believed to be serious and Tapia tried to hit in the cage earlier in the day. The staff decided he could use a day to rest and get treatment.