Tapia's neck is still sore but he is doing better and will be available Sunday against the Dodgers, if needed, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

A collision with the outfield wall Saturday resulted in symptoms of whiplash for Tapia. He is out of the lineup Sunday and it sounds like he's only available in an emergency, but fortunately, it seems he avoided a concussion. The Rockies have an off-day Monday before they welcome the Diamondbacks for a three-game set.