Tapia is in the lineup, hitting sixth and playing left field for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Tapia got two at-bats in Monday's game after replacing Noel Cuevas, who exited with a quad injury that landed him on the injured list, and he'll stay in the lineup and start for this bout with the Padres. With the club's outfield depth stretched thin with David Dahl (oblique) also on the injured list, the 25-year-old could see an uptick in at-bats until Dahl rejoins the club, but his .705 career OPS over 257 at-bats suggests he shouldn't be expected to provide a great deal of value at the dish.