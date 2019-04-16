Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Draws start
Tapia is in the lineup, hitting sixth and playing left field for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Tapia got two at-bats in Monday's game after replacing Noel Cuevas, who exited with a quad injury that landed him on the injured list, and he'll stay in the lineup and start for this bout with the Padres. With the club's outfield depth stretched thin with David Dahl (oblique) also on the injured list, the 25-year-old could see an uptick in at-bats until Dahl rejoins the club, but his .705 career OPS over 257 at-bats suggests he shouldn't be expected to provide a great deal of value at the dish.
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
