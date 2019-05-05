Tapia went 1-for-4 with a triple, a run and three RBI in the Rockies' 8-7 victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Tapia remains locked in at the plate, as he drove in three runs and ripped his fourth triple of the season, which ties him with teammate Charlie Blackmon for the most in the National League. He's been racking up more at-bats recently with Ian Desmond struggling in the early going, and he's making a strong case to manager Bud Black that he should continue to draw starts with his solid .271/.319/.565 slash line through 33 games.