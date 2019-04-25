Tapia went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Nationals.

Tapia was unable to extend his home run streak to four games but still provided plenty of offense for the Rockies. The 25-year-old is slashing .281/.328/.596 with three home runs --already a career high -- through 57 at-bats.

