Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Drops in batting order
Tapia will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the Mets, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Tapia had served as the Rockies' leadoff hitter for a two-week stretch before dropping out of the lineup entirely in Saturday's 5-3 loss when Charlie Blackmon (calf) re-entered the starting nine. Though Tapia will rejoin the lineup with Ian Desmond resting Sunday, Blackmon will handle table-setting duties for the second straight day and likely for the foreseeable future. The permanent move down the batting order may hinder Tapia's run-scoring and base-stealing opportunities moving forward.
