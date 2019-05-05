Tapia will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Tapia is included in the lineup for the fifth time in six games, while Ian Desmond sits for a third time during that stretch. Though Desmond has a pricey, long-term contract working in his favor, his lowly .186/.236/.343 batting line has the season has made manager Bud Black more willing to give chances to Tapia. The 25-year-old hasn't disappointed thus far with an .878 OPS through his first 87 plate appearances of 2019.