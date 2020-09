Tapia left Sunday's game against the Angels because he was feeling "under the weather," Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Manager Bud Black said that Tapia was feeling ill prior to Sunday's game, and he was dizzy after he made a diving catch in the third inning. He was removed from the game as a result. He'll get to recover Monday since the Rockies have a day off, and it's unclear whether the 26-year-old will miss any additional time.