Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Falls triple shy of cycle in win
Tapia went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, two RBI and two runs Sunday in the Rockies' 10-7 win over the Padres.
Tapia's performance was impressive enough on the surface, but even more so after considering that the lefty-swinging outfielder notched all of his hits against left-handed pitchers. The 25-year-old now has multiple hits in three of his last four starts and continues to build a case for sticking in an everyday role over Ian Desmond.
