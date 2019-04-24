Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Goes yard again
Tapia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals.
His second-inning blast off Patrick Corbin gave Tapia three homers in his last three games, accounting for his entire power output on the season so far. The 25-year-old's .264/.304/.566 slash line isn't outstanding, but he'll be tough to take out of the lineup while he's swinging a hot bat.
