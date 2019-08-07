Tapia went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in the Rockies' 11-6 defeat to the Astros on Tuesday.

Tapia left the yard just once in the month of July, but he equaled that total in just his third game in August with this sixth-inning three-run blast off Zack Greinke for his eighth homer of the season. He's now slashing .274/.310/.452 across 322 plate appearances, and he's in line for consistent at-bats in the coming weeks with David Dahl on the 10-day injured list with a high-ankle sprain.