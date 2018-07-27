Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Headed back to Triple-A
Tapia was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
He went just 4-for-18 (.222) with one home run and zero steals in 14 games with the big club. Considering they weren't finding at-bats for him, it certainly made sense to send him back to Triple-A. Tapia has a lot of potential as borderline five-category fantasy option, but has not yet been given a fair shake with the big club. He has a .308/.353/.527 slash line with 10 home runs and 18 steals in 340 plate appearances at Triple-A.
More News
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Slugs decisive grand slam•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Called up to majors•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Will open in minors•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Path to playing time murkier•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Vying for starting outfield gig•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Impresses despite limited role in September•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...