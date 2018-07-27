Tapia was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

He went just 4-for-18 (.222) with one home run and zero steals in 14 games with the big club. Considering they weren't finding at-bats for him, it certainly made sense to send him back to Triple-A. Tapia has a lot of potential as borderline five-category fantasy option, but has not yet been given a fair shake with the big club. He has a .308/.353/.527 slash line with 10 home runs and 18 steals in 340 plate appearances at Triple-A.

