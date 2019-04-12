Tapia isn't in Friday's starting lineup against the Giants.

Tapia is 3-for-14 with a triple and seven strikeouts over his previous four games, so he'll take a seat Friday evening with Yonathan Daza slated to bat seventh and man left field. Tapia should continue to see the bulk of the starts in left until David Dahl (abdomen) returns from the injured list.

