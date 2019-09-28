Tapia launched a grand slam during his only at-bat in Friday's win over the Brewers.

With the bases loaded in the sixth inning, Tapia came in to pinch hit and launched a grand slam. It was his ninth long ball of the season, his fourth pinch-hit homer and the second pinch-hit grand slam of his career. After a strong second half to the season, the 25-year-old outfielder is batting .276/.311/.419. If he is able to lock in a consistent spot in the lineup, Tapia may hold underrated potential for the 2020 campaign.