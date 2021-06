Tapia went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Tapia has been one of the hottest hitters in the National League this month and extended his hitting streak to 12 games with another multi-hit effort -- he has recorded two or more knocks in eight of those 12 contests. The outfielder is hitting .436 with 10 doubles, seven RBI and 14 runs scored during this sizzling 12-game stretch.