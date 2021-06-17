Tapia went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 win over San Diego.

During a 13-game hitting streak, Tapia has gone 27-for-60 (.450) with 12 doubles, seven RBI and 16 runs scored. The massive surge has lifted the outfielder's slash line to .299/.341/.421 in 273 plate appearances this year. He's added five home runs, 33 RBI, 38 runs scored and six stolen bases in nine attempts. He'll look to keep up the hot hitting as Colorado opens a four-game series versus Milwaukee on Thursday.