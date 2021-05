Tapia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tapia slammed his fifth home run of the season off Seth Frankoff in the second inning Friday. Prior to the home run, Tapia was 1-for-16 in his last five games. His slash line is down to .277/.341/.400 in 173 plate appearances. The 27-year-old has five home runs, 24 RBI, 22 runs and five steals this season.