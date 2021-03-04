Tapia went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-7 spring win over the Athletics.
Tapia hit just one home run last season, but he put the Rockies on the board Wednesday with a homer to left field in the third inning. Tapia has been effective at hitting for average over the past two years, as he hit .289 over 189 games during that time. He's effective at making contact with balls outside the zone, but he's also struggled with meaningful contact since he chases so many pitches. However, the 27-year-old's plate discipline has improved over the past few seasons, and the Rockies are hopeful that he'll develop more power if he continues to shift his approach at the plate, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.