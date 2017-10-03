Play

Tapia went 9-for-25 (.360) with five RBI and five runs scored in the month of September.

The young outfielder did a lot of his damage in a reserve role due to the Rockies' postseason race, but he still managed to raise his season slash line to .288/.329/.425 by the regular season's end. Carlos Gonzalez's potential departure prior to the 2018 season could open up a spot for Tapia to get regular playing time, which means we could finally get to see if he can translate his gaudy minor-league numbers to the big leagues in an everyday role. His role for 2018 should become clearer once spring training draws closer.

