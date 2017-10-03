Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Impresses despite limited role in September
Tapia went 9-for-25 (.360) with five RBI and five runs scored in the month of September.
The young outfielder did a lot of his damage in a reserve role due to the Rockies' postseason race, but he still managed to raise his season slash line to .288/.329/.425 by the regular season's end. Carlos Gonzalez's potential departure prior to the 2018 season could open up a spot for Tapia to get regular playing time, which means we could finally get to see if he can translate his gaudy minor-league numbers to the big leagues in an everyday role. His role for 2018 should become clearer once spring training draws closer.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...