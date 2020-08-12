Tapia went 3-for-4 with a two-RBI double, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tapia got aboard with a single and stole second in the third inning, but couldn't come around to score. He made a bigger contribution in the Rockies' six-run eighth inning, plating two with a double before scoring what would be the decisive run of the game on a Tony Wolters single. The 26-yea-rold Tapia now has a steal, three RBI, three runs scored and a .250 batting average across 22 plate appearances.