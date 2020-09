Tapia went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

All three hits were singles. Tapia's biggest contribution to the offense came in the fifth inning, when he knocked in Garrett Hampson with a single and then came around to score on Nolan Arenado's single. The 26-year-old Tapia has hit safely in nine straight games, going 14-for-37 (.378) with five RBI, a homer, and six runs scored in that span.