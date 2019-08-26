Colorado placed Tapia (hand) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies haven't offered a specific timeline for Tapia's return to action, but his move to the IL isn't overly surprising after manager Bud Black admitted Monday that the outfielder was tending to "a really bad bone bruise" in his left hand. While Tapia is on the shelf, Garrett Hampson and Yonathan Daza are expected to vie for starts in the outfield alongside everyday options Charlie Blackmon and Ian Desmond.

