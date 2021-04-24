Tapia went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in a victory over the Phillies on Friday.

Tapia came up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with a pair of singles already on his ledger, and he proceed to notch the biggest hit of the evening with a solo shot off Hector Neris to provide the walkoff win. The blast was Tapia's third this season after going deep just once in 204 plate appearance in 2020. The 27-year-old has registered a sub-10-percent strikeout rate on the campaign while slashing .297/.352/.453.