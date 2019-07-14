Tapia will man left field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Reds, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Tapia will spell Charlie Blackmon in the outfield and atop the order while the four-time All-Star rests following Saturday's 17-9 loss, which lasted three hours and 53 minutes and followed a lengthy rain delay. Though Tapia is drawing his second consecutive start, it's only his third in the Rockies' past eight contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories