Tapia will start in left field and lead off Sunday against the Orioles.

Tapia served as the Rockies' leadoff man in the first two contests of the series, going 2-for-10 with a run scored. Assuming Charlie Blackmon's calf injury doesn't prove to be a long-term concern, Tapia looks set to drop back to the fifth or sixth spot in the order within the next few days.

