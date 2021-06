Tapia went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs in a loss to the Athletics on Friday.

Tapia endured a brutal stretch between May 11 and June 1, batting .151 with only two extra-base hits over 73 at-bats. He has bounced back in a big way over his past three games, going 9-for-15 with five doubles, four RBI and six runs. The hot stretch has increased his batting average 35 points to .278.