Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Losing out on starts
Tapia will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Padres.
Though he'll stick in the starting nine for the series finale, Tapia's playing time has been on the downswing of late with Charlie Blackmon recently returning from the injured list and Ian Desmond swinging a hot bat. Tapia only started three of the Rockies' previous eight games and is batting just .154 in June.
