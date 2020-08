Tapia went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a stolen base in Monday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

All three of Tapia's hits were singles, and none were bigger than the one in the fifth inning that scored Tony Wolters for the go-ahead run. Tapia then stole second base, but failed to score in that same inning. The outfielder is slashing .306/.397/.355 with four steals, seven RBI and nine runs scored in 21 contests this year.