Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Not in Friday's lineup
Tapia is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Arizona.
Tapia hits the bench for the second time in the last three games. Yonathan Daza will slide to left field in his absence, with Garrett Hampson starting in center.
