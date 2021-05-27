site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Not in lineup for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tapia isn't starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Tapia went 0-for-3 while leading off in Thursday's matinee. Connor Joe will take over in left field and bat seventh.
