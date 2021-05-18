site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Not starting Tuesday
Tapia is not in the lineup Tuesday at San Diego.
Tapia missed Friday's game against the Reds with a thumb injury but was back in the lineup for Saturday's and Sunday's contests. The 27-year-old will take a seat Tuesday with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Friars.
