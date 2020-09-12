Tapia went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-4 win over the Angels.

Tapia led off the first inning with a single and stole second, but didn't score. In the fifth, he singled again and scored on a Trevor Story triple. Tapia has been solid in his last six games, going 8-for-27 (.296) with a homer, two RBI and three runs scored. That's right in line with his seasonal production -- he's slashing .300/.372/.383 with five stolen bases, a homer, 12 RBI and 16 runs scored in 15 games. The outfielder's productive hitting lately has him batting leadoff ahead of Story and Charlie Blackmon.