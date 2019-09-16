Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Notches steal in return
Tapia (knee) went 1-for-5 with a stolen base Sunday in the Rockies' 10-5 win over the Padres.
Tapia had been on the bench for the Rockies' previous three contests after fouling a ball off himself Wednesday, but his stolen base in the bottom of the first inning indicates the knee injury is no longer a concern. He'll be out of the lineup Monday against the Mets, but that's probably a result of a lefty (Steven Matz) being on the mound for the opposition more than anything else.
