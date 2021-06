Tapia went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over Milwaukee.

The outfielder extended his hitting streak to 14 games with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Tapia is now 28-for-64 (.438) during the streak. He added a walk and a stolen base in the eighth inning. The speedy 27-year-old has a .298/.342/.419 slash line with five home runs, 34 RBI, 39 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 10 attempts this year.