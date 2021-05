Tapia went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 5-3 loss to San Diego in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Tapia got aboard with a single and stole second in the fifth inning. The hot-hitting outfield is up to 16-for-43 (.372) in his last 11 contests. He's recorded four home runs, 20 RBI, 16 runs scored and a .305/.353/.422 slash line across 139 plate appearances while often hitting at the top of Colorado's order.