Tapia went 0-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Tapia walked and stole second in the first inning, but he wasn't able to score, and he didn't get back on base. The left fielder is slashing .288/.397/.346 with three steals, six RBI and nine runs scored in 63 plate appearances. He's shown improved plate discipline this year, cutting his strikeout rate from 22.4 percent in 2019 to 17.4 percent in 2020. He's also boosted his walk rate from 4.7 percent (2019) to 15.9 percent (2020).