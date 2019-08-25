Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Nursing hand injury
Tapia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a hand injury, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Tapia was out of the starting nine Saturday but it remains unclear when he actually sustained the injury. The 25-year-old started the previous 14 games and had a .803 OPS in that stretch. Yonathan Daza, Garrett Hampson and Charlie Blackmon will start from left to right in the outfield Sunday.
