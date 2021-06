Tapia went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Milwaukee.

Tapia's June tear continued, as he upped his hitting streak to 16 games. The outfielder has gone 32-for-73 (.438) with two stolen bases, four doubles, 10 RBI and 20 runs scored during the streak. While he hasn't shown over-the-fence power lately, he's produced good overall numbers during an extended surge.