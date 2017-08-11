Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Optioned to minors
Tapia was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
Despite slashing .318/.362/.545 with a .907 OPS over the month of July, the young outfielder has seen a rough decline in playing time recently thanks to the hot hitting of Gerardo Parra. Tapia should see more at-bats down in the minors -- where he was batting .349 with 25 RBI before being called up -- and presents a viable option for a promotion when rosters expand in September. Ryan McMahon was recalled in a corresponding move to provide infield depth.
