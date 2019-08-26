Tapia (hand) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves.

The Rockies are facing a righty starting pitcher (Julio Teheran) in the make-up game, so the lefty-hitting Tapia's continued absence from the lineup suggests that his hand injury is still a concern. With Tapia on the bench for a third consecutive game, Garrett Hampson will pick up another start in the outfield.