Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Out of lineup Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tapia isn't starting Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Tapia drew seven straight starts ahead of the All-Star break, but he'll retreat to the bench in the Rockies' first game back. Chris Owings will start in left field and bat eighth.
