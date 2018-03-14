Tapia's chances of breaking camp with the major-league club decreased following the signing of Carlos Gonzalez, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Tapia was initially in the conversation for a starting outfield role, but with a veteran run producer now in camp to combine with Charlie Blackmon, Ian Desmond and Gerardo Parra in the outfield, the outfield may be too crowded for Tapia to remain in Colorado. The 24-year-old may begin the season at Triple-A Albuquerque in order to get consistent at-bats, but his speed (17-for-21 in stolen base attempts last season) and contact ability (80 percent contact rate this spring) could help him land a bench role.