Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Path to playing time murkier
Tapia's chances of breaking camp with the major-league club decreased following the signing of Carlos Gonzalez, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Tapia was initially in the conversation for a starting outfield role, but with a veteran run producer now in camp to combine with Charlie Blackmon, Ian Desmond and Gerardo Parra in the outfield, the outfield may be too crowded for Tapia to remain in Colorado. The 24-year-old may begin the season at Triple-A Albuquerque in order to get consistent at-bats, but his speed (17-for-21 in stolen base attempts last season) and contact ability (80 percent contact rate this spring) could help him land a bench role.
More News
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Vying for starting outfield gig•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Impresses despite limited role in September•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Summoned back to majors•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Shipped back to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Optioned to minors•
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for the first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...